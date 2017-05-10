Midcoast Entrepreneurs Pitch For 10,0...

Midcoast Entrepreneurs Pitch For 10,000 Top Gun Prize

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Rockland, Maine-Expect plenty of competition for the best pitch at the Top Gun Entrepreneurship Acceleration Pitch-Off at The Center for Maine Contemporary Art in Rockland on May 24th. This is the third time the Midcoast has hosted this annual entrepreneurial training and acceleration program, and the first time as a partnership between the Maine Center for Entrepreneurial Development and MaineStream Finance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Apr 26 yidfellas v USA 18
Todd and Alice Attkisson Apr 23 Looking for Infor... 1
Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ... Mar '17 Elan Survivors Inc 1
the magick castle (Aug '12) Mar '17 Longggg Memory 2
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,988,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC