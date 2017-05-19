MEMIC Names Bourque as President, CEO Following Leonard's Retirement
The MEMIC Group, a Portland, Maine-based workers' compensation specialist, has named company veteran Michael P. Bourque as its president and CEO to replace John T. Leonard, who is retiring later this year . Bourque, who has worked for the company for nearly 22 years, has been serving under Leonard in the role of senior vice president of external affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Todd and Alice Attkisson
|Apr 23
|Looking for Infor...
|1
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar '17
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC