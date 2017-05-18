Medicaid recipients say they need hea...

Medicaid recipients say they need health care to work

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

Judy Newell of Portland, Maine, speaks against the proposed changes to the state's Medicaid program during a hearing, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Portland, Maine. Maine and Wisconsin are finalizing waivers to make significa... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Apr 26 yidfellas v USA 18
Todd and Alice Attkisson Apr 23 Looking for Infor... 1
Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ... Mar '17 Elan Survivors Inc 1
the magick castle (Aug '12) Mar '17 Longggg Memory 2
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Cumberland County was issued at May 18 at 5:01PM EDT

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,995 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC