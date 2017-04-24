May Programs for Job Seekers at the G...

May Programs for Job Seekers at the Greater Portland CareerCenter

For Immediate Release: May 1, 2017 Contact: Mike Roland, Greater Portland CareerCenter, 822-3300 Media Contact: Julie Rabinowitz, Maine Department of Labor, 621-5009 PORTLAND-The Greater Portland CareerCenter announces May programs for job seekers, those who are considering training for a new career, and employers in need of workers. "Professional career consultants and business services representatives help connect job seekers and employers throughout Maine CareerCenters," said Governor Paul R. LePage.

