May Programs for Job Seekers at the Greater Portland CareerCenter

For Immediate Release: May 1, 2017 Contact: Mike Roland, Greater Portland CareerCenter, 822-3300 Media Contact: Julie Rabinowitz, Maine Department of Labor, 621-5009 PORTLAND-The Greater Portland CareerCenter announces May programs for job seekers, those who are considering training for a new career, and employers in need of workers. "Professional career consultants and business services representatives help connect job seekers and employers throughout Maine CareerCenters," said Governor Paul R. LePage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Maine.