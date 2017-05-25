Maine's Cross Insurance Promotes Jermyn to President of Benefits Division
Cross Insurance, a Bangor, Maine-headquartered subsidiary of Cross Financial Corp., has promoted Eric Jermyn to president of Cross Employee Benefits. He will be based in Portland, Maine.
