Maine's Clark Insurance Appoints Ellis and Fifield as Senior Account Executives
Clark Insurance, a Portland, Maine-based independent insurance agency, has appointed Joshua Ellis and Joshua Fifield as senior account executives in the business insurance department of Clark Insurance. Ellis joined Clark in 2009 after serving as a claim adjuster for workers' compensation for two national insurance organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Todd and Alice Attkisson
|Apr 23
|Looking for Infor...
|1
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar '17
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC