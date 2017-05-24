Judge won't reinstate charges against Portland Black Lives Matter protesters
A judge has blocked state prosecutors' efforts to reinstate criminal charges against 17 Black Lives Matter protesters who were arrested in Portland last summer and ordered the protesters and Portland police to try again at talking through their differences in a so-called "restorative justice" session. Cumberland County Superior Court Justice Lance Walker's Tuesday ruling orders protesters and prosecutors to try to fulfill the conditions of a plea deal that broke down earlier this year.
