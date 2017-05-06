Insert this pizza place with marvelous salads into your rotation
With about a dozen locations from Maine, to Canada, to Hawaii, Flatbread Company's Portland location has the distinction of being the second. With its prime spot on the water, the restaurant serves mainly wood-fired pizza and salads while offering a full bar including an impressive beer list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Todd and Alice Attkisson
|Apr 23
|Looking for Infor...
|1
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar '17
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC