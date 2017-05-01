ImageFIRST Celebrates Patient Experience Week
ImageFIRST, a leading medical linen service throughout Portland, ME , and the surrounding areas, celebrated Patient Experience Week, which took place from April 24th to the 28th. Patient Experience Week, which is led by The Beryl Institute, is an annual celebration that provides time for organizations in the healthcare industry to recognize accomplishments related to the patient experience, reenergize their efforts and honor those who impact the patient experience on a daily basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Todd and Alice Attkisson
|Apr 23
|Looking for Infor...
|1
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar '17
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC