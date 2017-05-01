ImageFIRST Celebrates Patient Experience Week

ImageFIRST, a leading medical linen service throughout Portland, ME , and the surrounding areas, celebrated Patient Experience Week, which took place from April 24th to the 28th. Patient Experience Week, which is led by The Beryl Institute, is an annual celebration that provides time for organizations in the healthcare industry to recognize accomplishments related to the patient experience, reenergize their efforts and honor those who impact the patient experience on a daily basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.