Dr. John Corey and Dr. Peter Then Achieve LANAP Regenerative Specialist Certification
People suffering from Gum Disease in Portland Maine now have a laser treatment option - the LANAP protocol - with quicker recovery. PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corey + Then Periodontics and Dental Implants now offers the FDA Cleared LANAP and LAPIP protocols to treat gum disease and ailing dental implants in Portland Maine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Todd and Alice Attkisson
|Apr 23
|Looking for Infor...
|1
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar '17
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC