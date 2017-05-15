Dr. John Corey and Dr. Peter Then Achieve LANAP Regenerative Specialist Certification

People suffering from Gum Disease in Portland Maine now have a laser treatment option - the LANAP protocol - with quicker recovery. PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corey + Then Periodontics and Dental Implants now offers the FDA Cleared LANAP and LAPIP protocols to treat gum disease and ailing dental implants in Portland Maine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.