Democrats block bill to punish lying ...

Democrats block bill to punish lying at Maine State House

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A bill that would prohibit lying during legislative hearings failed Wednesday in a narrowly divided vote in the Maine House of Representatives. The bill , proposed by Republican Rep. Heather Sirocki of Scarborough, would have applied to lobbyists, executive branch officials, state employees and members of the public, but not sitting legislators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Apr 26 yidfellas v USA 18
Todd and Alice Attkisson Apr 23 Looking for Infor... 1
Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ... Mar '17 Elan Survivors Inc 1
the magick castle (Aug '12) Mar '17 Longggg Memory 2
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Cumberland County was issued at May 18 at 5:01PM EDT

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,598 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC