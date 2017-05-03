Dean Ford & the Beautiful Ones bring Prince tribute to River Street Jazz Cafe
Portland, Maine-based pop artist Dean Ford will bring his Prince tribute to the River Street Jazz Cafe May 13. Dean Ford & the Beautiful Ones have sold out the Port City Music Hall in Portland, Maine for four consecutive years and have performed on two occasions with The Revolution keyboard player Matthew 'Doctor' Fink.
