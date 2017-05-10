ASAP Taxi is Donating $11,000 To Main...

ASAP Taxi is Donating $11,000 To Maine Charities & You Get to Pick Recipients

19 hrs ago

ASAP Taxi in Portland is giving away $11,000 to local Maine charities, and they're letting their facebook fans vote for recipients. In a facebook post from January 15 , the local cab company said that they would be repeating their $5K charity giveaway, but this time, they would increase their donation amount to $10,000.

