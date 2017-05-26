As cities crack down on panhandlers, ...

As cities crack down on panhandlers, many wrestle with consciences

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: USA Today

In a number of cities, the ordinances are sparking legal battles with civil liberties advocates, who accuse communities of treating the homeless as "human blight." As cities crack down on panhandlers, many wrestle with consciences In a number of cities, the ordinances are sparking legal battles with civil liberties advocates, who accuse communities of treating the homeless as "human blight."

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 18
Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ... Mar '17 Elan Survivors Inc 1
the magick castle (Aug '12) Mar '17 Longggg Memory 2
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
Brooklyn ---> Portland Feb '17 stalk this 4
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,448,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC