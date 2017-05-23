A 'World' of success! Maine Credit Union League's...

Capitalizing on a theme, "Maine's credit unions - A World of Opportunities," that highlighted the strong growth of Maine's credit unions, the 2017 Maine Credit Union League's 79th Annual Meeting and Convention, was an out-of-this-world success. The Convention, held May 19-20 in Portland, attracted nearly 875 attendees, the largest crowd in decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.