A crude awakening

Friday May 26

The colorful one-liner Stephen Colbert fired off about Vladimir Putin's little Putin and President Donald Trump's mouth wasn't particularly funny, nor was it characteristic of Colbert's usual comedic style. Perhaps, the saddest thing about the joke was the implicitly homophobic subtext to it, which suggests oral sex between men is degrading.

