5 Things To Do This Weekend, May 26-2...

5 Things To Do This Weekend, May 26-28: Kicking it off with a bang

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Friday night in Bangor, take your pick from either vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus, hip hop night at the Downunder Club at Seasons, with Reks, Javi, VII the Artist and Qezo, rockers Hunter at Paddy Murphy's, or Stesha Cano and her Jerks at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, at 3 p.m. Central Maine Roller Derby takes on Aroostook Roller Derby at the Cross Insurance Center, and later that evening, the first - and likely biggest - Waterfront Concert of the season is Tool, which starts at 8 p.m. at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Apr 26 yidfellas v USA 18
Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ... Mar '17 Elan Survivors Inc 1
the magick castle (Aug '12) Mar '17 Longggg Memory 2
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
Brooklyn ---> Portland Feb '17 stalk this 4
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Syria
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,489 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC