5 Things To Do This Weekend, May 19-21: All roads lead to Belfast?
In the Bangor area on Friday night, the monthly Bangor contradance is set for 8 p.m. at the UU Church, the funk band Juicebox plays at Paddy Murphy's, Allison Bankston and Hippie Soup play at Nocturnem Drafthaus. On Saturday, the Junkyard Cats are at Paddy's, the Strangely Possibles play at Nocturnem, rockers the Tune Squad play at the Downunder Club at Seasons, it's EDM night at the Sea Dog, and the Skyliners Big Band plays its monthly show at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer.
