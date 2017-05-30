30th Annual Information Technology Summit and Tradeshow - May 31st in Portland
The Maine Technology Users Group will hold its 30th Annual Information Technology Summit and Tradeshow on Wednesday, May 31st 2017, 7:30am to 4pm, at the Holiday Inn by the Bay, 88 Spring Street, Portland, Maine. An expected 500 IT professionals will gather to share technology experiences and the latest in techniques, services and products.
