YWCA hosts annual Stand Against Racism on Sunday

Members of Lewiston High School's 21st Century Leaders program work on their mural "Women of Color and Leadership," which they will unveil at the event. The YWCA of Central ME will host its sixth annual Stand Against Racism on Sunday, April 30 from noon to 4 p.m. This year's event will be a day of education, dialogue, and art around the theme "Women of Color Leading Change."

