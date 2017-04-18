Woman who said she witnessed murder despite vision impairment recants; inmate spent 25 years in jail
A judge in Portland, Maine, ordered an inmate released on bail last week after a woman whose testimony helped send him to jail for murder 25 years ago said police had pressured her to implicate him and she didn't witness the crime. Judge Joyce Wheeler set bail at $25,000 for 44-year-old Anthony Sanborn Jr. after the woman, Hope Cady, recanted, report the Bangor Daily News and the Portland Press Herald .
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar 31
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC