Woman who said she witnessed murder despite vision impairment recants; inmate spent 25 years in jail

A judge in Portland, Maine, ordered an inmate released on bail last week after a woman whose testimony helped send him to jail for murder 25 years ago said police had pressured her to implicate him and she didn't witness the crime. Judge Joyce Wheeler set bail at $25,000 for 44-year-old Anthony Sanborn Jr. after the woman, Hope Cady, recanted, report the Bangor Daily News and the Portland Press Herald .

