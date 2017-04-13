Westbrook rebuffs effort to open halfway house for former juvenile offenders
The Maine Department of Corrections and a prisoner advocate are decrying actions by the city of Westbrook that appear to block a community reintegration facility for former youth prisoners from opening in a residential neighborhood. For months, the Department of Corrections and the Opportunity Alliance, a community group, have been working to ready a Westbrook house to serve as a transitional facility for a small number of male prisoners released from the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, the state's juvenile prison.
