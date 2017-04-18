Watch an American flag fall behind DNC chairman Tom Perez as he says Hillary Clinton's name
An American flag fell during an inopportune moment while DNC Chairman Tom Perez was discussing Hillary Clinton giving her campaign email list to the Democratic Party . Perez appeared on MSNBC on Monday night shortly after a kicking off a tour with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in Portland, Maine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar 31
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC