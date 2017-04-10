Wait -- Barbara Bush only has 8 toes?

In this Thursday, Aug. 22, 2013 file photo, former first lady Barbara Bush listens to a patient's question during a visit to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. n one of the stranger confessions we've heard in a long time, former first daughter and "Today" show co-host Jenna Bush Hager revealed that her grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush, is missing a toe on each foot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.