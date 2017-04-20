This weekend's Record Store Day inspired by Bull Moose's Chris Brown
Chris Brown poses with and an orange vinyl recording of Stories for Ways and Means and Slick Rick's The Great Adventures of Slick Rick, a 7-inch single packaged in a board book, at Bull Moose Music in Portland, Maine, Friday, April 14, 2017. Brown, a Bull Moose employee, hatched the idea for Record Store Day that that started with 200 stores ten years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar 31
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC