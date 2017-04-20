This weekend's Record Store Day inspi...

This weekend's Record Store Day inspired by Bull Moose's Chris Brown

Chris Brown poses with and an orange vinyl recording of Stories for Ways and Means and Slick Rick's The Great Adventures of Slick Rick, a 7-inch single packaged in a board book, at Bull Moose Music in Portland, Maine, Friday, April 14, 2017. Brown, a Bull Moose employee, hatched the idea for Record Store Day that that started with 200 stores ten years ago.

