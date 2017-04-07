This nautical-themed Portland cocktail joint has a secret entrance to a second bar
The mystery behind the seafood-flavored gelato shop , Bikram yoga and hot sauce emporium and Brazilian blowouts and dumpling house in the Old Port has been solved. Behind the scenes at 26 Exchange Street, where humorous posters for fictitious businesses have foiled the public for months, Portland native Joshua Miranda is creating a deluxe cocktail bar steeped in Maine history.
