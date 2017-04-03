The Disco Biscuits Announce Return To Maine
Jamtronica pioneers the Disco Biscuits will kick off the summer with a pair of shows in Portland, Maine. The quartet has revealed they will play Portland's Maine State Pier on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 7 at 12 p.m. ET.
