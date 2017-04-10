Temperature sets records in Maine, New Hampshire
The temperature has climbed high enough to set a couple of records in New England - and to cause melting snow that's contributing to minor flooding. The National Weather Service says the temperature climbed Tuesday to 87 degrees in Concord, New Hampshire, and 78 degrees in Augusta, Maine, both records for the date.
