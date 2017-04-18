Study: Whale and boat collisions may be more common
In this undated photo provided by the Whale and Dolphin Conservation a humpback whale bears injuries and wounds consistent with vessel strikes. A new study in the journal Marine Mammal Science said whale ship strikes might be more common than previously suspected sighting almost 15 percent of humpback whales are injured by ships strikes.
