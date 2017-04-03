Southwest B738 at Portland on Apr 3rd...

Southwest B738 at Portland on Apr 3rd 2017, flaps problem

A Southwest Boeing 737-800, registration N8314L performing flight WN-1658 from Baltimore,MD to Portland,ME with 180 people on board, was on approach to Portland's runway 29 when the crew went around from about 2000 feet MSL reporting a flaps problem. The crew requested to enter some hold to run the checklists.

