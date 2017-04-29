Southern food superstar raises the brunch bar really high
Any restaurant that wins my Restaurant of the Year award has to be an absolute stunner and Hot Suppa was indeed just that when they won my top honors in 2016. Much to my dismay, I hadn't been back since that dinner, so when I wanted to return, I made sure I was ready for what I assumed would be a full hour wait and went for their Sunday brunch.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Todd and Alice Attkisson
|Apr 23
|Looking for Infor...
|1
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar 31
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
