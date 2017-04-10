Sotheby's International Realty Expands Presence in India

Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty , with offices in Damariscotta , Portland , Kennebunk , Brunswick , and Camden , announced today that Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC has signed a 25-year exclusive franchise agreement with Realpro Realty Solutions Private Limited to further expand the Sotheby's International RealtyA brand presence throughout India with the opening of India Sotheby's International Realty. The brand's existing affiliate in India, North India Sotheby's International Realty, which commenced operations in October 2014 in New Delhi, will work cooperatively with and also now do business as India Sotheby's International Realty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.