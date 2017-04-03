Shop of the Future

In 1899, Walter A Messer started W A Messer Co - a one-man blacksmithing and shipsmithing shop on Union Street in Portland, Maine. The focus has changed over the years: to the manufacture of open-sided delivery truck bodies, furniture vans, and general van body equipment in the early 1900s with the advent of motor vehicles; to manufacturing custom truck bodies in the late 1940s; then the addition of trailer maintenance and repairs a few years later; and finally becoming more of a multi-line truck equipment distributorship in the 1970s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trailer/Body Builders.