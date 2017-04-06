Portland city councilor battling credit union to keep her house

City Councilor Jill Duson is reopening her five-year-old bankruptcy case to try to stop a credit union from seizing her Portland home. Duson in March filed papers with a federal bankruptcy court seeking Chapter 7 protection from Trademark Federal Credit Union, which in 2012 got a court ruling allowing the county sheriff to take possession of her North Deering house to resolve nearly $19,000 in unpaid debt and damages.

