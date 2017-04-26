One Longfellow Square Presents France...

One Longfellow Square Presents France's Acoustic Guitar Wiz Pierre Bensusan In Concert

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On Friday April 28, One Longfellow Square in Portland Maine is pleased to welcome back France's acoustic guitar master Pierre Bensusan - as part of his 40 date tour of the USA and Canada! Winner of the Independent Music Award, in the Live Performance Album category for his latest triple live album "Encore" , "Rose d'Or" of the Montreux Festival for his first album, "Prs de Paris" , "Best World Music Guitar Player " by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine , Bensusan is recognized as one of the premier musicians of our time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) 12 hr yidfellas v USA 18
Todd and Alice Attkisson Apr 23 Looking for Infor... 1
Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ... Mar 31 Elan Survivors Inc 1
the magick castle (Aug '12) Mar '17 Longggg Memory 2
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,589,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC