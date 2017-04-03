Movement to Raise Minimum Wage Runs I...

Movement to Raise Minimum Wage Runs Into Resistance

12 hrs ago

Cities and counties from Portland, Maine, to Los Angeles have successfully passed local minimum-wage increases, but recent resistance in seemingly friendly territory suggests a momentum shift. The newly elected Baltimore mayor last month vetoed an increase of the local wage floor to $15 an hour by 2022, despite favoring the policy as a candidate.

