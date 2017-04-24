Mashed food truck offers 'ultimate comfort food'
The new Mashed food truck will make regular appearances on Portland's Eastern Prom throughout the spring. It will also be at the Street Eats & Beats festival at Thompson's Point on May 20. Renee Rhoads of Falmouth, owner of the new Mashed food truck, on opening night in Portland earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Todd and Alice Attkisson
|Sun
|Looking for Infor...
|1
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar 31
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC