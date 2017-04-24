Mashed food truck offers 'ultimate co...

Mashed food truck offers 'ultimate comfort food'

The new Mashed food truck will make regular appearances on Portland's Eastern Prom throughout the spring. It will also be at the Street Eats & Beats festival at Thompson's Point on May 20. Renee Rhoads of Falmouth, owner of the new Mashed food truck, on opening night in Portland earlier this month.

