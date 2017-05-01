Marchers use Trump's 100th day to protest climate policies
By GENE JOHNSON Associated Press SEATTLE - Thousands of people across the U.S. marched Saturday on President Donald Trump's 100th day in office to demand action on climate change. At the marquee event, the Peoples Climate March in Washington, D.C., tens of thousands of demonstrators made their way down Pennsylvania Avenue in sweltering heat on their way to encircle the White House.
