Maine's The MEMIC Group Promotes Schwartz to VP of Underwriting Compliance

Workers' compensation specialist The MEMIC Group, based in Portland, Maine, has announced the promotion of Karen Schwartz to the position of vice president of underwriting compliance. Schwartz joined MEMIC in 2002 as an underwriter and was promoted to director of compliance in 2004.

