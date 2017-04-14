Maine State Music Theatre and Portland Stage Team for the All Night Strut
Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick and Portland Stage in Portland announce a second partnership and artistic collaboration that will continue to broaden the connection between the two communities and deepen the program offerings for both theatres' audiences. Last season the two organizations combined creative and administrative forces to bring Frank McCourt 's irreverent musical THE IRISH... AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY, to critical acclaim and sold out performances.
