Maine Mayhem Film Festival to showcase SMCC student films

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine-Six films produced by Southern Maine Community College students will be featured in the seventh annual Maine Mayhem Film Festival. The festival each year showcases the work of senior students who have been working on films this semester as capstone projects in a filmmaking class offered through the college's Communications & New Media Studies program.

