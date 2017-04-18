Maine governor interrupted with 'Black Lives Matter' shouts
PORTLAND, Maine - Protesters have disrupted Gov. Paul LePage's town hall meeting at the University of Southern Maine with shouts of "Black Lives Matter." LePage, a Republican, was 10 minutes into his presentation Tuesday night when one man shouted obscenities at him.
