Maine Connections Academy to Host Information Session In South Portland for Prospective Families
Maine Connections Academy , Maine's first tuition-free, virtual public charter school for grades 7-12, is currently accepting applications for the 2017-18 school year, and will be holding a series of information sessions throughout the state for prospective students and families. An upcoming session will be held at the Doubletree Portland at 363 Maine Mall Rd., South Portland, ME 04106, on Monday, April 10, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. Through this information session, interested families will have the opportunity to meet with MCA faculty members or representatives, connect with local families, explore the program and curriculum, and ask questions about the enrollment process while enjoying light refreshments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
