Maine Connections Academy to Host Inf...

Maine Connections Academy to Host Information Session In South Portland for Prospective Families

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Maine Connections Academy , Maine's first tuition-free, virtual public charter school for grades 7-12, is currently accepting applications for the 2017-18 school year, and will be holding a series of information sessions throughout the state for prospective students and families. An upcoming session will be held at the Doubletree Portland at 363 Maine Mall Rd., South Portland, ME 04106, on Monday, April 10, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. Through this information session, interested families will have the opportunity to meet with MCA faculty members or representatives, connect with local families, explore the program and curriculum, and ask questions about the enrollment process while enjoying light refreshments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ... Mar 31 Elan Survivors Inc 1
the magick castle (Aug '12) Mar 20 Longggg Memory 2
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar 6 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Feb '17 MOSAIC ios evil 17
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
Brooklyn ---> Portland Feb '17 stalk this 4
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Cumberland County was issued at April 06 at 3:04AM EDT

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,089,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC