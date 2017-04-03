Judge recuses himself from Black Lives Matter hearing
A judge recused himself Monday from ruling in a hearing over reinstating criminal charges against 17 Black Lives Matter protesters arrested last summer. Retired Superior Court Justice Paul Fritzsche's decision to step down at the request of defense attorney Tom Hallett took both sides of the case off guard.
