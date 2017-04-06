Immigration agents swoop into Portland courthouse, seize Somali man

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Thursday seized a Somali man believed to be an asylum seeker inside a Portland courthouse, after the man pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge, according to his lawyer and court security. Abdi Ali, 28, was meeting with his attorney at the Cumberland County Superior Court after being arraigned on a drunk driving charge when three ICE agents grabbed him, pushed him against the wall and handcuffed him before walking him out of the court, said lawyer Tina Heather Nadeau, who was advising him on the charge.

