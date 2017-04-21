Ice cream texting service delivers pints on demand in Greater Portland
"I like to think of myself as the ice cream 911," said Salli Wason, founder of Greater Portland's newest food startup, Rosanna's Ice Cream . In business since January, the small-batch ice cream delivery service is a dream come true.
