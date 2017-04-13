Hops and smell the roses? Portland li...

Hops and smell the roses? Portland live/work development would include botanical garden, brewery

Amid Portland's building boom, developer Ronald Gan has entered an new idea into the fray: A development where entrepreneurs can work in the same place they live adjacent to a brewery, a restaurant and a lush botanical garden. Gan, whose forte is multi-family homes and condominiums in Portland's Munjoy Hill, is asking the city of Portland to sell him an underused swath of land off Riverside Street, across from a golf club, for the imaginative project.

