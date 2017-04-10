Hip-hop battle, half-time show for KEA
The Kinetic Energy Alive Dance Productions hip-hop crew hang with Phunk Phenomenon's Devin Wooldridge after his master class in South Portland. In March, teen hip hop dancers of Camden's Kinetic Energy Alive Dance Productions took their new moves to a hip hop jam in Portland; and onto the basketball court at a half time show for the Harlem Globetrotters in Augusta.
