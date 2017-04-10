Hero Sixth Grader Protests School's Sexist Dress Code by Breaking It
Portland, Maine sixth-grader Molly Neuner was publicly shamed in front of her classmates earlier this week for allegedly violating the school's The chain of events began on Monday at Portland's King Middle School, when Molly was called to the front of the class along with another female student. According to the , Molly, who was wearing a purple racerback workout tank top at the time, was instructed by a teacher to measure her clothes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Allure.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar 31
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC