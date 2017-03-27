Heavy snow, wintry mix marks Aprilas arrival across parts of northeastern US
A storm system will continue to bring wet snow and some ice across New England on Saturday, bringing a wintry start to April across the region. Snow and sleet will continue to accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces during the day on Saturday with some roads turning slippery and slushy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Fri
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar 6
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|MOSAIC ios evil
|17
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC